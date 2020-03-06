Memphis Zoo offering summer camp scholarships to SCS students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo Education Department is offering scholarships to students of Shelby County Schools for their 2020 summer camp season.
The zoo hopes the camp will help introduce students to new and exciting findings in wildlife. The camp is available to children ages four to eighth grade.
The zoo will kick things off June 1 and end Aug. 7.
Scholarships are limited and an application does not secure a spot in the summer camp program. The application deadline is Friday, April 3. These scholarships only apply to students in Shelby County Schools.
For more information about scholarships and how to apply for summer camp, visit memphiszoo.org/Chris-Shadrack-Scholarship.
