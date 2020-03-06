Mid-South business headlines: BRED awards; Building permits filed for major apartment complex near Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
This week’s cover story highlights MBJ’s second annual Best Real Estate Deals, or BRED. The awards recognize all the people who come together to execute a plan for a commercial real estate asset to become something more.
A local company is testing lenses for 2020 Mars Rover. OLAF Optical Testing began working with NASA in 2015. After it completed testing for the Mars project, OLAF continued to partner with NASA through 2017. The Mars 2020 Rover will launch between July 17 and Aug. 5 and land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021.
Building permits have been filed for major apartment complex near Shelby Farms Park. Velo at Shelby Farms is moving forward much quicker than Dwell at Shelby Farms or Parkside at Shelby Farms. The apartments will average about 1,100 square feet, and rent for around $1,400 per month.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.