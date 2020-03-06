More sunshine heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A clear sky through the evening with colder conditions after sunset. Temperatures will go from the 50s into the 40s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: Expect a good supply of sun on Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the low 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the 40s Saturday night with a few high clouds. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. We will stay in a dry pattern through the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances return Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. A shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday, but a lingering system will bring more scattered showers and storms through the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows at night will be in the 50s.
