2nd pediatric flu death reported in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has reported the second pediatric flu death in West Tennessee, bringing the total number of pediatric flu deaths to 11.
The first pediatric flu death in West Tennessee was reported in early February. So far there have been three deaths in Middle Tennessee and six in East Tennessee.
Doctors say the flu can cause different complications depending on the child -- a flu shot would be the best way to ward off any chance of contracting the flu.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, body aches, a cough and sore throat. When you see these symptoms in you or your child go to the doctor.
Contact the Shelby County Health Department about questions regarding flu shots.
