MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Its Friday which means we have got another great pet of the week -- Joey is a 2-year-old male terrier mix who is very active and friendly.
He walked around the newsroom at WMC Action News 5 happily greeting everyone he saw.
Handlers at the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is dog-selective and prefers calm play. He is said to be great with children.
If you would to adopt Joey or any other animals at the humane society, visit memphishumane.org.
