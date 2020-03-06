Tenn. Department of Health release test results for household contacts of COVID-19 case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the household contacts of the first case of COVID-19 in Tennessee. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health tested individuals who are in close contact with the patient that is infected with the virus.
Authorities said TDH received negative test results for the people in close contact with the patient.
The TDH State Department of Health Laboratory tested the individuals March 5 along with two other unrelated individuals - each person tested negative.
Williamson County currently has one person that tested positive for the coronavirus. That person is an adult male who recently traveled out of state. He has a mild illness and is currently isolated inside his home.
Health care providers and public health officials are giving guidance to the family to prevent further spread of the illness.
Authorities would like to remind Tennesseeans that COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States. The overall risk to the general public remains low.
Health officials also stated there are no additional precautions recommended for residents in Tennessee at this time, only normal practices to help prevent spreading respiratory viruses.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
The TDH added that most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A small number of patients have severe symptoms that require hospitalization.
