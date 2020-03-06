Tigers win final home game of regular season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is so much on the line for the Memphis Tigers in their final home game Wednesday night against Wichita State at the FedEx Forum.
A first-round bye in the upcoming American Athletic Conference Tournament is still on the table, as is a chance to improve a fading resume for the big dance of the NCAA Tournament. It’s also a celebration for the Tigers lone senior, Isaiah Maurice, who gets the senior night walk, and one last recognition.
He spent two years as a Memphis Tiger. His dad and stepmom join him before the game at the jump circle raising his framed jersey to a loud ovation from the sellout crowd.
The game has a slow start for Memphis. Four minutes go by before Lance Thomas heats up from three.
Plenty more where that comes from as Tyler Harris gets into the action off the bench. Harris hot from three, closing out the first half with a 30-foot bomb to put Memphis up five at the break. Tyler ends up with a career-high 19 including five of nine from beyond the arc.
Precious Achiuwa, held without a field goal in the first half, responds by jamming everything in sight in the second.
Achiuwa with his national freshman leading 17th double-double winds up with 14 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.
Tigers go on to win it 68-60. The U of M now 21-9 on the season, 10-7 in the AAC. We’ll have a full postgame report for you Friday at 6 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.
