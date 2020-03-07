Cordova man arrested in Arkansas rape investigation

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A Cordova man is set to appear before a judge later this month after he was arrested as a suspect in a reported rape investigation this week.
Owen Mize, 38, was identified as the suspect in the case after Wynne police received a call Wednesday night reporting a possible rape.
Mize was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping, domestic battery in the third degree and interfering with emergency communications.
He was taken to Cross County Jail where he posted his bond at $100,000. He is set to appear in court on March 23.
