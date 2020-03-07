Couture Cares hosting ‘Her Prom Closet Giveaway Experience’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Prom season is right around the corner. Saturday, hundreds of local girls going to the big dance will get the chance to visit a "Prom Closet."
Couture Cares is hosting its "Her Prom Closet Giveaway Experience" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East High School on Poplar Avenue.
More than 400 young ladies will be treated to make-up demonstrations, giveaways and the opportunity to select a prom dress and accessories at no cost.
The event is being held in partnership with Shelby County Schools.
