A dry weekend but rain will return

THE WEEK AHEAD: Our weather pattern will become more active with rain chances for the week ahead. Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, we are tracking a front that will bring rain to the region. Cloudy skies are expected both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. A few showers or storms are possible Wednesday, as our system lingers across the region, highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances continue for the end of the week, both Thursday and Friday rain cannot be ruled out, highs will reach into the 60s and lows remain in the 50s.