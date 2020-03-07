A dry weekend but rain will return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will stay dry tonight and again tomorrow but clouds will begin to increase Sunday night. Rain chances will return to the Mid-South during the upcoming week. Reminder, remember to set your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed, as we spring forward overnight.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 41.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph. High: 62.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds South 10 mph. Low: 52
Clouds will start to build during the day tomorrow, going from mostly to partly sunny through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 60s thanks to south winds around 5 to 10 mph. High pressure will keep us dry tomorrow, but that will work its way out of the region to start the week ahead. Partly cloudy skies expected Sunday night, with lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Our weather pattern will become more active with rain chances for the week ahead. Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, we are tracking a front that will bring rain to the region. Cloudy skies are expected both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. A few showers or storms are possible Wednesday, as our system lingers across the region, highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances continue for the end of the week, both Thursday and Friday rain cannot be ruled out, highs will reach into the 60s and lows remain in the 50s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.