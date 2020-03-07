5 Great Things: Tennesseeans help tornado victims; Memphis firefighters surprise 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been a devastating week across Tennessee, but the state has shown why we are called the “Volunteer State.” This week’s 5 Great Things starts by showing how Mid-Southerners are helping tornado victims in Middle Tennessee.
First, Chef Kelly English is donating a portion of proceeds from his restaurants Second Line and Restaurant Iris to help those impacted by the tornadoes. And Springs at Forest Hill, an apartment community in Memphis, is hosting a spaghetti dinner next Thursday to raise money.
Collierville Animal Services has been collecting donations to donate to Nashville. Items like collars, leashes and dry food will all be donated to animal rescues in Nashville. The shelter is also planning to take a visit to shelters in Middle Tennesse and bring some of the adoptable dogs back to the Mid-South.
The site of Dr. King’s assassination was the backdrop for Apple TV’s world premiere of “The Banker.” The movie is a true story, about two African American men who pose as a chauffeur and janitor to run a bank with a white frontman. The lead actors, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, celebrated the movie at The National Civil Rights Museum.
A Wynne, Arkansas school resource officer took time to stop and pray at the school flagpole this week. Officer DeAndra Warren’s daughter shared this picture of her father on social media. Warren says praying over the students has become a part of his daily routine.
A group of Memphis firefighters became even bigger heroes for a 2-year-old at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Lincoln Hopper is waiting for a heart transplant. And a visit from Memphis firefighters helped make his stay a little easier by putting a BIG SMILE on his face.
