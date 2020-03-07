Grizzlies winning streak ends at Dallas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have been terrorizing the NBA lately with back to back 39 point wins on the road but, can they keep it up against the team that’s rated #1 in offensive efficiency in the league?
The Griz was in Dallas Friday to take on the Mavericks, who feature young NBA Stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingas on fire in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in the frame. At 7′3″, Porzingas shows why he’s called, “The Unicorn," scoring off the drive, beyond the arc, and off the pull-up -- 26 Points for Porzingas.
The Grizzlies, though, get off to a good start with Dillon Brooks gunning away. Dilly, a high volume of shots, but gets a lot to drop, especially from a long-range.
The former Oregon star even ducks into the paint for a couple of hoops. Brooks winds up with 15.
And how 'bout Super Sub John Konchar? Konchar off the oak to give the Grizzlies a boost before the break making hustle plays, and even getting his number called on offense off the inbound and the lob.
The Griz keep it close at the half but, the Mavericks had too much firepower.
Luka Doncic, last season’s Rookie of the Year, showing why he’s one of the best players in the game regardless of age. Just 21 years old, Doncic can do anything on the court.
He carves up Memphis for 21 points. After blowing out three straight teams, Grizzlies find out what it’s like on the other end. Mavericks go on to win it. Final score 121-96.
Grizzlies host the Hawks, Saturday at FedExForum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
