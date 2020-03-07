Grizzlies winning streak ends at Dallas

The Griz was in Dallas Friday to take on the Mavericks, who feature young NBA Stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingas on fire in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in the frame. At 7′3″, Porzingas shows why he’s called, “The Unicorn," scoring off the drive, beyond the arc, and off the pull-up -- 26 Points for Porzingas.