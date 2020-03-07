Health officials stress spring break safety amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have issued a warning as spring break approaches for thousands of Mid-South students, and the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.
Desoto County Schools and the University of Memphis are on break next week -- Shelby County Schools the following week.
Experts say before you travel, make sure you know how to keep yourself safe.
The CDC has released a map outlining areas with the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The purpose is to inform the public of potential travel-related exposures to Coronavirus.
"The CDC website is updated very regularly about which countries are experiencing cases and what precautions should be taken for any individuals who are traveling in those areas,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
The Shelby County Health Department says with spring break right around the corner -- people should be mindful of what areas could be potentially dangerous.
There are three levels of risk assessments for COVID-19 when it comes to traveling.
Places like China, Iran and Italy are at a level 3 meaning the CDC recommends people avoid all non-essential travel to these areas because of ONGOING widespread transmission of the virus.
"If you look at the CDCs guidance on those countries, it says if you don't have to go, please don't,” said David Sweat, Director of Emergency Preparedness.
Japan is under a level two warning, meaning the CDC recommends older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel.
Hong Kong is currently at a level one warning, meaning the CDC suggests travelers practice usual precautions.
The CDC suggests if you do travel to a high risk country -- stay home after traveling for about two weeks and avoid contact with others, monitor your health and take your temperature twice a day.
