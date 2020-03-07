Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 6 Kentucky has clinched the regular season title and the tournament’s No. 1 seed, while No. 17 Auburn and LSU have also secured double byes with seeding to be determined for next week’s tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. One seeding remains up for grabs, and Florida can claim it by beating visiting Kentucky in a nationally televised rematch in Gainesville. The Gators are tied for second with Auburn and LSU and can earn the No. 2 seed with the tiebreaker in hand over both schools. Meanwhile, top-ranked South Carolina begins pursuit of its fifth women's SEC Tournament title in seven seasons.