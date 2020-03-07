Just City recruiting volunteer ‘court watchers’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis organization is asking for volunteers to help keep an eye on the courtrooms at 201 Poplar.
Just City launched a "Court Watch" program last year, sending volunteers to watch general sessions and criminal court proceedings in action.
Activists say people pulled into the criminal justice system can find the process confusing or intimidating.
"We think this system often operates in the dark with no one paying attention to it and court watch is our way of getting people through the front doors of the courthouse to see what's really going on,” said Josh Spickler, Just City.
Just City says since judges are elected, it’s important for voters to have information about how they conduct themselves in court.
