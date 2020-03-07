Local golfer prepares to play August National

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the world’s top female golfers is in our backyard. St. Agnes Senior, Rachel Heck is ranked in the top 100 of the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings.
She’s committed to her dream school, Stanford. But at the start of April, she will be a part of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. It’s the second year of the tournament.
Augusta National didn’t allow female members until 2012. Heck says playing on one of the most famous courses in the world is a step in the right direction for the women’s golf game.
“The women are starting to have more opportunities like the guys because so many positive women role models like Annika Sorenstam and so many women who get to the top and push for more opportunities for women and I think Augusta is just a prime example of that," said Heck.
