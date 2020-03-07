Man carjacked at gunpoint in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are trying to find a man who carjacked a driver and fired a shot in Cooper-Young.
It’s a crime that has many neighbors uneasy in an area that is known for its nightlife.
“We saw the police officers interviewing I believe the person who was carjacked,” said Erica Whitehead, neighbor.
It was around 7:30 Thursday night near the dumpster on Blythe Street behind the First Congregational Church.
Police say a 27-year-old man was throwing recyclables in the dumpster when a man walked up to him and started shouting incoherently.
The victim said the suspect demanded his car keys while pointing a handgun in his face saying, “I’ll shoot. There’s a bullet in the gun.”
“It’s just really gotten out of hand and it’s scary,” said Whitehead.
The robber got the victim’s wallet with money and credit cards inside, and took the victim’s silver Mazda CX-5 with Tennessee tag “3T36L2.”
The man's cell phone was found nearby on Walker and he was not injured.
Erica Whitehead says police are frequently in the parking lot, so it makes her feel safer. But she has another protection.
Whitehead says she never leaves on walks without her dog, Enzo.
She says he is always right by her side and when he sees people he doesn't recognize he takes note and sits in front of her.
She says she and her neighbors live in Cooper-Young despite the crime because they love the neighborhood and the fact that the entertainment district is within walking distance.
“We’re all just trying to live our best lives here in Cooper-Young and it’s really sad the crime has not been deterred by MPD cameras that they’re installing.”
If you see the victim’s car or have any information about the crime, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
