Mississippi Wildlife Federation’s first female chief executive dies at 74

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polly Anderson the Mississippi Wildlife Federation’s first female chief executive passed away March 1, 2020.
Anderson was a giant in the conservation sector and left an indelible mark on Mississippi’s wildlife, hunting and fishing communities, and parks.
She led the Mississippi Wildlife Federation in many conservation battles. She was at its helm for the first test case of the Endangered Species Act in 1973 that ended in the Supreme Court, with the MWF winning the case.
“Polly was a pioneering leader and conservationist who was an unrelenting champion for Mississippi’s wildlife, hunting and fishing communities, and the outdoors," states Elizabeth Barber, member of the MWF Board of Directors, Executive Committee and past executive director.
"She truly put the ‘wild’ in the Mississippi Wildlife Federation and inspired everyone she worked with to get outside and protect our wildlife heritage for future generations. She will be missed, but her work and vision live on in the Mississippi Wildlife Federation and everyone she touched.”
Her memorial service will be on Saturday, March 7th, at 1:00 p.m. at Mediator Episcopal Church, McComb, Mississippi.
Here is the link to her obituary.
