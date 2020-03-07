Murray State, Belmont meet in OVC finals

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Tevin Brown is averaging 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a key contributor, putting up 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 41.7 percent of the 199 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.4 percent of his foul shots this season.