NBA considering “no fan” arenas due to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Basketball Association is considering prohibiting fans to attend league games due to spread and severity of the coronavirus.
NBA writer Shams Charania reports the league has sent a memo to its franchises saying:
“Due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance, and identifying “essential staff” present for these games -- should it be necessary.”
According to the Associated Press, Lebron James has stated he will not play in an empty arena.
This memo does not mean this precaution will go into effect as soon as this weekend.
Although there is no date set for when or if the NBA will do this, fans may want to be prepared when purchasing tickets for upcoming games.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.