Plenty of sunshine this weekend, tracking rain next week

Sunshine will be in abundance today and most of the day tomorrow. Rain chances return across the Mid-South during the upcoming week.
Sunny skies will prevail again today as high pressure continues to slide across the Southeast. Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the east around 5 to 10 mph, not as breezy as yesterday. Tonight, mostly clear skies will remain in place with lows in the lower 40s and southeast winds around 5 mph. Reminder, remember to set your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed, as we spring forward overnight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph. High: 62.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 41.
SUNDAY: Clouds will start to build during the day tomorrow, going from mostly to partly sunny through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 60s thanks to south winds around 5 to 10 mph. High pressure will keep us dry tomorrow, but that will work its way out of the region to start the week ahead. Partly cloudy skies expected Sunday night, with lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Our weather pattern will become more active with rain chances for the week ahead. Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, we are tracking a front that will bring rain to the region. Cloudy skies are expected both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s. A few showers or storms are possible Wednesday, as our system lingers across the region, highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances continue for the end of the week, both Thursday and Friday rain cannot be ruled out, highs will reach into the 60s and lows remain in the 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.