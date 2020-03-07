Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Subcommittee on Government Operations, speaks during a hearing on the Trump administration's proposed poverty line calculation changes on Capitol Hill in Washington. With three of North Carolina’s 13 U.S. House incumbents not seeking reelection, nearly 30 congressional candidates are scrambling to win Tuesday, March 4, 2020 primaries in these districts with hopes of soon filling the rare number of open seats. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)