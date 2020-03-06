Breakdown: Why a March snow is rare but not impossible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I know many snow fans, kids and teachers alike have been disappointed at the lack of a snow day or snowfall this year. The window of opportunity is closing fast for snow in the Mid-South but it is not uncommon to get snow in March. In fact, when we do get snow in March, it can be pretty significant. Lets take a journey back through March snow climatology.
The biggest snowfall that’s ever happened in Memphis was on March 17, 1892 when 18″ of snow fell. For the month of March, the 2nd place position for the biggest snowfall occurred on March 7,1875 when 9″ of snow was recorded. In addition in March there have been other dates with pretty decent snowfall, those days were March 20, 1876, 8.7″, and on March 21, 1968 with 8.7″. The following day on the 22, 1968 7.4″ of snow came down and on March 23, 1968, there was 1.2″ of snow. This made a three day grand total of snow from March 21-23., 1968 of 17.3″. Now do you wanna build a snowman?
The latest we have ever received accumulating snow in March was on March 30, 1906 to be exact but the latest snow ever in Memphis was on April 6, 1971 but it was only a trace.
Now, don’t go buying or getting the snow plows ready because while we can get snow in March, the last time we got anything significant was March 5, 2015 and we picked up 3.5 inches.
Last year in March we only received a trace of snow the entire month. Once we get to April, it is even more unlikely to get any accumulating snow as the most we had in April is a trace, nothing measurable.
Outlook for March
Unfortunately for snow fans, temperatures are expected to be above average this spring and already we are seeing evidence of temperatures trending in that direction. All hope is not lost because that doesn’t mean we can’t get a cold day where the moisture and cold air could line up. At this point the chances for any significant or accumulating snow is low.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.