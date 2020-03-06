Breakdown: Why a March snow is rare but not impossible

The biggest snowfall that’s ever happened in Memphis was on March 17, 1892 when 18″ of snow fell. For the month of March, the 2nd place position for the biggest snowfall occurred on March 7,1875 when 9″ of snow was recorded. In addition in March there have been other dates with pretty decent snowfall, those days were March 20, 1876, 8.7″, and on March 21, 1968 with 8.7″. The following day on the 22, 1968 7.4″ of snow came down and on March 23, 1968, there was 1.2″ of snow. This made a three day grand total of snow from March 21-23., 1968 of 17.3″. Now do you wanna build a snowman?