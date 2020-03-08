Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 6 Kentucky rallied from 18 points down to stun Florida 71-70 on Saturday. The shorthanded Wildcats needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months. Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery led the shocker in Gainesville. Brooks missed a driving layup in the waning second and Montgomery's tip-in was initially waived off as a cylinder violation. Officials reviewed it and gave Montgomery the basket. Scottie Lewis scored a career-high 19 for Florida, which led the entire game until 11.8 seconds left.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead and beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54. The Cavaliers won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings. The result left the door open for No. 7 Florida State to claim the league title with a victory against Boston College. Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena. Jordan Nowora had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Enoch scored 11 for the Cardinals.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 17 rebounds, rookie Ja Morant added 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-101 on Saturday night to keep their hold on the final Western Conference playoff spot. Josh Jackson had 17 points, Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton added 13 each and Memphis won its fourth in the last five. Valanciunas was 10 of 13 from the field and had three blocks. John Collins led the Hawks with 27 points, converting 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Trae Young, who averages 29.6 a game, was held to 16 points, making only 4 of 16 on the night, including missing all by one of his 10 3-point attempts.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tyler Scanlon scored 17 points including a layup with three seconds remaining to give top-seeded Belmont a 76-75 victory over second-seeded Murray State in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Nick Muszynski scored 25 points to lead the Bruins, and was named the tournament MVP. Adam Kunkel added 16 points and Grayson Murphy had 10. Tevin Brown scored 17 points for Murray State. Brown hit two free throws to put the Racers 75-74 with 11.5 seconds to play. Following timeouts from both teams, Kunkel passed the ball to Scanlon cutting under the basket for the game winner.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as No. 17 Auburn beat Tennessee 85-63 to snap a two-game skid in the regular-season finale. Auburn now heads to Nashville to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament championship as the No. 2 seed after the Tigers had lost four of their previous six. Auburn already had earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals. Tennessee tried to rally down 17 for a second consecutive game but came up way short. John Fulkerson led the Volunteers with 19 points before fouling out.
MIAMI (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half when Western Kentucky built a slim lead and held on, defeating Florida International 91-85. Six players in WKU's eight-man rotation scored in double figures. Trejon Jacob led FIU with 18 points and Isaiah Banks added 17. Western Kentucky enters next week's C-USA tournament as the No. 2 seed. FIU is the tournament fifth seed.