Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BC-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Now this: Tornado clobbers African American North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The tornado that struck Nashville early Tuesday killed two people as it hopped across the city. It wrecked several neighborhoods including the trendy Germantown and Five Points areas. But North Nashville's historically African American neighborhoods were already suffering from decades of redlining and neglect before the twister hit. More recently, they have begun to feel the pressure of gentrification. Some are wondering if North Nashville can recover from this latest blow or if African American families will be permanently displaced. Cornelius Hill is the pastor of Ephesian Primitive Baptist Church. He says he is concerned about displacement but also encouraged by the aid and volunteers to the community.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office say they believe they found Evelyn Mae Boswell on Friday. An Amber Alert was issued for her in February, but she hasn't been seen since at least December. The remains were found on the property of a relative of Evelyn's mother. Evelyn's mother was charged with filing a false report Feb. 25 after authorities say she gave inaccurate and conflicting statements.. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and haven't announced additional arrests or charges.
SOLDIER FATALLY SHOT
Man convicted in fatal shooting of Fort Campbell soldier
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier more than two years ago. The Leaf Chronicle newspaper reports that a jury in Clarksville, Tennessee, convicted Prince Jamal “PJ” Ligon on Wednesday in the death of Keondre Jenkins. Ligon had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jenkins. But the Montgomery County jury decided to convict on a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Jenkins was a 20-year-old private at Fort Campbell. that's the U.S. Army base straddling the Kentucky and Tennessee lines. Jenkins was shot several times while sitting in a friend's car in January 2018.
ARNOLD FESTIVAL-UNUSED FOOD
Convention center sends festival food to tornado victims
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A convention center in Ohio's capital city has sent more than a ton of food it had ordered for this week's Arnold Sports Festival to tornado-ravaged Tennessee to help feed emergency personnel there. The Greater Columbus Convention Center expected to feed around 200,000 visitors during the four-day festival that runs through Sunday, but those plans were thwarted Thursday when the Ohio Health Department issued an order restricting most spectators because of coronavirus concerns. Convention center officials say a refrigerated truck that left Columbus on Friday afternoon would arrive Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to help feed 2,000 first responders.
TRUMP
Trump surveys tornado damage, marvels at 'tremendous heart'
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump has toured a neighborhood in Tennessee reduced to rubble by a tornado earlier this week and marveled at “the tremendous heart" he witnessed. He also offered a message for survivors and those who lost family members, saying: “We love them, they're special people." Trump toured hard-hit communities in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a 2-mile-long path, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Many more people were injured. Statewide, the death toll stood at 24 from a pair of storms. Trump toured one street Friday where eight people were killed. The street was filled with debris where houses once stood.
SCHOOL VOUCHER LAWSUIT
Judge: School choice advocates can intervene in voucher case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has agreed to allow school choice advocates to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the legality of the state's school voucher program. That means the Liberty Justice Center, the Institute for Justice and the Beacon Center of Tennessee will all have a chance to defend the much-debated voucher program as the case moves through the courts. Earlier this year, Tennessee's largest communities — Nashville and Memphis — filed a complaint alleging the state's voucher program is illegal under the state constitution's “home rule.” They claim Republican lawmakers did not receive local consent when drawing legislation affecting local communities.