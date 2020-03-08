Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The tornado that struck Nashville early Tuesday killed two people as it hopped across the city. It wrecked several neighborhoods including the trendy Germantown and Five Points areas. But North Nashville's historically African American neighborhoods were already suffering from decades of redlining and neglect before the twister hit. More recently, they have begun to feel the pressure of gentrification. Some are wondering if North Nashville can recover from this latest blow or if African American families will be permanently displaced. Cornelius Hill is the pastor of Ephesian Primitive Baptist Church. He says he is concerned about displacement but also encouraged by the aid and volunteers to the community.