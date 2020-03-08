MPD investigating triple shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims have been rushed to the hospital and a third victim is expected to OK following a shooting in Hickory Hill, according to Memphis Police Department.
Officers arrived to the scene on Sandy Park near Shelby Drive finding three people had been shot. Two of the victims are reported to be in critical condition.
MPD says the relationship between the suspect and the victims is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
