Rainy pattern starts tomorrow

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday begins the active weather pattern where we are tracking rain chances everyday. Clouds will increase tomorrow with breezy south winds and highs in the lower to mid 60s. A cold front will move into the Mid-South, giving us rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening Monday. A few showers could linger into Tuesday morning. Lows Monday night will fall into the middle to upper 50s with rain likely. Tuesday morning will be wet, but we should dry out by the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies will prevail on Tuesday along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the middle 50s. Rain and a few thunderstorms will move in on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 70sand lows in the lower 50s. A few showers possible on Thursday but rain chances won’t be as high. Friday and Saturday clouds will remain along with chances of showers. Temperatures will be in low to mid 60s with lows in the lower 50s.