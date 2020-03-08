Shelby County Health Department confirms first case of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Lee Harris has confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the county.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee reported the first case of the virus in the state on Thursday. The patient is a 44-year-old man in Williamson County who, at last check, is quarantined in his home.
Officials say Tennessee was one of five states to initially begin testing for COVID-19 and have kept in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control.
State health officials are pushing citizens to wash their hands and cover then mouths when sneezing and coughing.
