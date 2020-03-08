Tracking several rounds of rain for the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday begins the active weather pattern that we are tracking for the week ahead. Expect cloudy skies tomorrow with breezy south winds and high sin the lower to middle 60s. A cold front will swing into the region, giving us rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening tomorrow, lingering into the morning hours on Tuesday. Lows Monday night will fall into the middle to upper 50s with rain likely. Tuesday morning will be wet, but we should dry out by the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies prevail on Tuesday as does high sin the upper 60s and lows in the middle 50s. Our next batch of rain and a few thunderstorms pushes into the region on Wednesday, expect more rain chances with highs in the lower 70s under cloudy skies and lows in the lower 50s. Rain chances lower on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as our next weather systems linger across the region. Highs will stay in the 60s to end the week with lows in the 50s. While not every day this upcoming week will be a complete washout, just remember the rain gear as rain chances will be possible each day.