Airlines implement new ticket and cleaning policies in midst of coronavirus outbreak

United -- United has a team of in-house professionals, including an industrial hygienist who reviews and tests cleaning products and a corporate medical team who are working around the clock. United also partners with International SOS/MedAire, an organization that gives all employees ready access to an emergency department doctor for advice and assistance when they are on business outside their home country. The airline is also waiving change fees for any bookings — domestic and international — made between March 3 and March 31.