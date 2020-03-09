Airlines implement new ticket and cleaning policies in midst of coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As global COVID-19 cases grow by the day, some airlines are enhancing their cleaning practices and dropping fees for travel changes.
Air Canada -- Air Canada has implemented a goodwill policy that applies to flights to, from or via certain countries listed on its website. For other destinations our normal fare rules, including change policies, apply. If you are scheduled to travel soon to areas where the goodwill policy applies, you can change your flight free of charge, subject to availability in the cabin you originally purchased.
Allegiant -- Customers with reservations may request a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring change/cancel fees. To make changes to your reservation, call 702-505-8888 or email Customer.Relations@allegiantair.com.
American -- American Airlines is enhancing cleaning procedures on international flights and aircraft that remain overnight at an airport. The airline is also provisioning hand sanitizer and wipes for crew members on international flights across the Pacific Ocean and to Italy. All catering equipment on key international flights is undergoing additional sanitation.
British Airways -- British Airways has removed the change fee on all new bookings made from March 3 to March 16.
Delta -- Delta has adjusted flight schedules to affected areas, waived change fees and are working with customers to adjust travel plans, using relationships with other airlines when needed.
Frontier -- Frontier Airlines continues to closely monitor developments with respect to COVID-19. See airport gate changes online.
JetBlue -- JetBlue is suspending change and cancellation fees for all JetBlue fares—that includes Blue, Blue Basic, Blue Plus, Blue Extra and Mint—for customers who booked between Feb. 27 and March 5 for travel completed by June 1 and new bookings made between March 6 and March 31 for travel by Sept. 8.
Southwest -- AS of March 4, Southwest has enhanced overnight cleaning procedures, including expanding the use of the hospital-grade disinfectant throughout the aircraft, and it will be used in the cabin, on elements in the flight deck, and in the lavatory.
Spirit -- Spirit Airlines is closely tracking developments surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus to help you plan your travel. Read frequently asked questions about travel during the COVID-19 outbreak on their website.
United -- United has a team of in-house professionals, including an industrial hygienist who reviews and tests cleaning products and a corporate medical team who are working around the clock. United also partners with International SOS/MedAire, an organization that gives all employees ready access to an emergency department doctor for advice and assistance when they are on business outside their home country. The airline is also waiving change fees for any bookings — domestic and international — made between March 3 and March 31.
WestJet -- Flights booked between March 5 and March 31, 2020 will be allowed a one-time change fee waiver, for flights more than 14 days from departure.
