Best Life: Child Prodigy - Following her passion and so can you!

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Selling her first piece of artwork for $10,000 at the age of eight, this child prodigy, now 25, has some advice for young kids looking to follow their passion. Painter, poet, pianist, and prodigy. Twenty-five-year-old Akiane Kramarik can be called a lot of things. “It’s just me doing what I really love to do,” said Kramarik.
Drawing at four, painting at six, and fame by age nine. But it wasn’t always easy, especially when people learned her paintings were done by an eight-year-old. “What we experienced was complete indifference and cynicism,” Kramarik explained. “It was always unwarranted, those criticism and skepticisms,” her brother, Jean Lu Kramarik, added.
Everything changed when this painting sold for $10,000 when she was just eight years old. She appeared on talk shows, got inducted into halls of fame and became one of the youngest artists to be internationally known. Now more than 15 years and over 100 paintings later, Akiane is still painting and has some advice for people looking to follow their passion. “At all costs try to find that one person. Someone who can support you throughout those times, those hurdles,” Kramarik suggested. For Akiane, it was her mom. “Set every single day a designated time to just focus on your own work,” Kramarik added. And be careful what you put on the internet. “Whatever you put on is almost like your resume for your future,” Kramarik warned.
Akiane has published two books so far, with the first one being published when she was just ten years old. She is currently working on her third book and setting up an art exhibition in Chicago. Prints of her work can be purchased for as low as $50. Her originals are valued for as much as a million dollars. The gallery said her ‘Prince of Peace’ sold for $850,000 dollars last Christmas!
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Bruce Maniscalo, Videographer and Editor. Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.