Demolition begins at Hog and Hominy after January fire, but owners say it will be back

Around two o'clock this morning, Hog & Hominy suffered major damage from a fire at the restaurant and has had to close while we assess the damage and what it will take to repair it. We're so thankful that no one was hurt and all of our guests and staff are safe. Thank you to the Memphis Fire Department for its quick response in putting out the fire. As we work to figure out exactly what happens next, we'll be sending our team to our other restaurants here in town to keep them in the family. Thank you as well to everyone who has shown their support and love for our restaurant. We are beyond grateful for this level of support from our home town. As we have them, we will keep updates coming on social media. We'll get to work soon to get Hog & Hominy back open and better than ever.