Demolition begins at Hog and Hominy after January fire, but owners say it will be back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owners of Hog & Hominy have started tearing down the damaged restaurant two months after a fire closed its doors.
In a Facebook post Monday, the restaurant said demolition is phase one of the rebuilding process.
“Today was tough, but we need to tear down to rebuild,” reads the post. “Phase one of the rebuilding process of our beloved Hog & Hominy begins today with the demolition of the building. We are in the process of designing this space to fit everything we need. Right now we are unsure of exact dates, but we can confirm that we will rise from the ashes to move forward with the new Hog & Hominy.”
On Jan. 9, malfunctioning wiring sparked a fire just a few hours after the restaurant closed for the night. No one was injured.
Hog & Hominy was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire.
Enjoy AM Restaurant Group, which owns Hog & Hominy, moved the staff to their other restaurants after the fire.
Hog & Hominy is in east Memphis on Poplar near Brookhaven Circle. It opened in 2011 and has been featured in publications like Bon Appetit and GQ. It was honored by the James Beard Foundation as a semi-finalist for best new restaurant when it opened.
It’s not clear yet when the restaurant will be rebuilt and back in business.
