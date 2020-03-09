Demolition begins at Hog and Hominy after January fire, but owners say it will be back

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 9, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 6:38 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owners of Hog & Hominy have started tearing down the damaged restaurant two months after a fire closed its doors.

In a Facebook post Monday, the restaurant said demolition is phase one of the rebuilding process.

“Today was tough, but we need to tear down to rebuild,” reads the post. “Phase one of the rebuilding process of our beloved Hog & Hominy begins today with the demolition of the building. We are in the process of designing this space to fit everything we need. Right now we are unsure of exact dates, but we can confirm that we will rise from the ashes to move forward with the new Hog & Hominy.”

Posted by Hog and Hominy on Monday, March 9, 2020

On Jan. 9, malfunctioning wiring sparked a fire just a few hours after the restaurant closed for the night. No one was injured.

Hog & Hominy was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire.

Enjoy AM Restaurant Group, which owns Hog & Hominy, moved the staff to their other restaurants after the fire.

Around two o'clock this morning, Hog & Hominy suffered major damage from a fire at the restaurant and has had to close while we assess the damage and what it will take to repair it. We're so thankful that no one was hurt and all of our guests and staff are safe. Thank you to the Memphis Fire Department for its quick response in putting out the fire. As we work to figure out exactly what happens next, we'll be sending our team to our other restaurants here in town to keep them in the family. Thank you as well to everyone who has shown their support and love for our restaurant. We are beyond grateful for this level of support from our home town. As we have them, we will keep updates coming on social media. We'll get to work soon to get Hog & Hominy back open and better than ever.

Posted by Hog and Hominy on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Hog & Hominy is in east Memphis on Poplar near Brookhaven Circle. It opened in 2011 and has been featured in publications like Bon Appetit and GQ. It was honored by the James Beard Foundation as a semi-finalist for best new restaurant when it opened.

It’s not clear yet when the restaurant will be rebuilt and back in business.

