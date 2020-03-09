FedExForum makes changes after coronavirus case confirmed in Memphis

We are paying close attention to developments regarding the Coronavirus and have taken/are taking steps to educate employees and fans to focus on preventative measures, as the health and safety of our employees, players and fans are of the utmost importance. We are cleaning high traffic areas more frequently, increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations, upgrading our cleaning products, and posting prevention tips in our restrooms. We will continue to stay in close communication with city, county and state officials, as well as the NBA league office.

Memphis Grizzlies