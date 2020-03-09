First round of rain arrives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue to move across the area this evening. It could be heavy at times, but there is not a threat for severe weather. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will go from the 60s into the 50s.
OVERNIGHT: Rain will continue to fall overnight with low temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. 40% of rain. Winds northwest 5-10 mph. High: 68.
SOGGY AT TIMES THIS WEEK: Rain or storms will be possible in spots Wednesday afternoon and stick around through the evening. A few storms could be severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday. There will also be a chance for a few showers on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s Thursday and lower 60s at the end of the week.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, rain will still be possible over the weekend. However, it looks spotty and it doesn’t look like a washout. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
