The Growing Game of Women’s Golf: Local high-schooler invited to play at Augusta National

“Even outside of golf, all women sports are growing. All women athletes need to support each other and to help grow the game,” said Heck. “To help set an example for women to show that the men, yeah we deserve these opportunities just as much as the men and we can work just as hard and be just as good. I could’ve never dreamed that my first time at Augusta National will be as a competitor and that wouldn’t have been possible without all of the strong women who have come before.”