Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored an early goal and the Portland Timbers beat expansion Nashville SC 1-0 on Sunday. Valeri scored in the 12th minute, with a volley to the far corner off a header from Andy Polo. The match came as Nashville recovers from tornadoes that killed 24 people and caused massive damage in middle Tennessee last week. Players on both sides wore badges on their jerseys with the initials NGUOY, for Never Give Up On You. The jerseys were to be auctioned after the game with the proceeds going to the recovery effort.