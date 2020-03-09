The Investigators: Will common household cleaners stop the new coronavirus?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleaning supplies are flying off the shelves in the Mid-South. Are you choosing the right products and using them correctly?
The Centers for Disease Control recommends you first clean a surface with a common household cleaner or soap and water. Then, disinfect with an EPA-registered disinfectant.
“You’ve got to remove the soil before you use a disinfectant,” said Pete Duncanson, director of Commercial Operations for Servicemaster. “The good thing with the coronavirus is that it’s on the lower scale because it’s an enveloped virus and the ability to control it is very good.”
Servicemaster reports an increase in the number of cleaning requests as the number of coronavirus cases grows in Tennessee. Currently there are four confirmed cases in Tennessee, including one in Memphis.
The Memphis-based company says several businesses in the region have asked for their services because of possible exposure to the virus, while other businesses around the country have asked for cleanings just in case.
For those under quarantine or with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the CDC again recommends cleaning surfaces like door knobs and tables, especially in common areas.
It also says to reduce cleaning frequency to avoid unnecessary contact with an ill or possibly ill person, or provide them with cleaning supplies, if possible.
It’s unlikely you’ll need a professional cleaning company, and Servicemaster says the best way to prevent an infection is the stop it before it lands on a surface or person.
“Our recommendations tie to hand hygiene, which is the No. 1 way to break any link in the chain of infection,” said Steve Zimmerman, director of Healthcare Services.
A full list of EPA-registered products can be found here.
