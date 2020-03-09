March Supermoon will be 2nd closet of 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last full moon of winter is going to occur Monday night. March’s supermoon, called the Super Worm Moon, will be the second closest of the three full supermoons of 2020. The other two will be on April 8 and May 7. The full moon on April 8 will make the closest pass with only a distance of 221,851 miles from Earth.