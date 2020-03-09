Memphis nursing homes on high alert after 1st coronavirus case announced in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, the elderly are twice as likely to potentially have a serious illness from the novel Coronavirus.
After the announcement of the first confirmed case in Shelby County, nursing homes in the Mid-South are on high alert and some are taking serious precautions.
"We're just taking a very measured approach right now," Paul Martin, Director of Health Operations for Trezevant Manor said.
The Shelby County Health Department says the threat of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the Mid-South is currently low. At the Trezevant Manor retirement community, where on their 14-acre campus they care for hundreds of those most vulnerable to the virus, they’re not taking any chances.
"We've implemented additional cleaning so instead of our typical once a day, we're cleaning surfaces multiple times a day," Martin said. "And thinking about the things that you don't normally think about."
In their nursing home facility, hand sanitizer containers are everywhere, outside entertainment has been canceled and all visitors are required to wear protective masks to avoid the potential spread of Coronavirus.
The staff takes it so seriously, our reporter Chris Luther even wore a mask during the interview.
"We're taking it very seriously and that's why we're looking at all of the information that's coming to us," Martin said.
According to the CDC, the elderly are most at risk from Coronavirus.
Paul Martin, Director of Health Operations at Trezevant Manor, says the elderly care industry is on high alert after a nursing home in Washington was hit hard by the coronavirus and is linked to at least 16 deaths according to King County Public Health Release.
"There are some nursing homes in the city that are taking a much more restrictive approach, some that have not taken as restrictive an approach as Trezevant has, but we're trying to take a very measured approach," Martin said.
Martin says if the Coronavirus situation gets worse in Shelby County, they have stricter contingency plans they are ready to enact.
"Making sure that we're doing everything that we can to keep our residents and our staff safe," he said.
Martin says he's on a conference call with the CDC weekly for up to date information.
As for the masks, the CDC says they do not prevent healthy people from contracting coronavirus but they do help those infected to not spread it.
Martin also says they’re asking family members who are sick to not visit their loved ones in nursing homes to avoid potentially spreading Coronavirus.
