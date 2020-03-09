Rainy and warm week ahead

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will linger through tomorrow morning, but we will dry out in the afternoon. High temperatures will make it to the upper 60s on Tuesday. Rain will move back in on Wednesday afternoon and stick around through the evening. However, most of the rain will be along and south of I-40 on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a chance for a few showers on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s at then end of the week.