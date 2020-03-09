Rainy and warm week ahead

It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. However, there will be a chance for showers by late afternoon and widespread rain this evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but there is not a threat for severe weather. Even with clouds and rain, high temperatures will still climb to the mid-60s. It will be rainy tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s. It will also be breezy all day with south wind gusts up to 20 mph.
TODAY: Cloudy. 70%. High: 65. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. 90%. Low: 59. Winds south 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will linger through tomorrow morning, but we will dry out in the afternoon. High temperatures will make it to the upper 60s on Tuesday. Rain will move back in on Wednesday afternoon and stick around through the evening. However, most of the rain will be along and south of I-40 on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a chance for a few showers on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s at then end of the week.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, there will still be a potential for some rain over the weekend. However, rain looks spotty and shouldn’t completely impact our weekend. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
