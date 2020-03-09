Shelby County Schools taking precautions to monitor coronavirus risk

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the weekend, officials with the Shelby County Health Department announced the first case of coronavirus in the Bluff City.
Shelby County Schools leaders are in constant contact with the Shelby County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health for guidance. SCS has not been told by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or the SCHD to close schools at this time.
Families will likely be traveling more since spring break is approaching. SCS said they are ensuring schools have accurate facts from the SCHD about how the virus is spread and the recommended steps for prevention.
According to SCS, the CDC said there is no evidence that children are more susceptible to the virus. Most confirmed cases have occurred in adults.
Custodial operations with SCS are strengthening cleaning procedures to avoid coronavirus risk at all facilities and on buses.
- Custodial cleaning vendors clean, mop, vacuum, disinfect and sanitize the affected areas
- Custodial staff wipe down high touch areas daily (Ex: desktops, tabletops, doorknobs, handrails, handles, etc.)
- Special emphasis on SPED areas, Pre-K, and Early Childhood areas
- All staff, faculty, and students are encouraged to wash hands (primary) and use sanitizer (secondary)
- Schools are encouraged to post signage about washing hands to prevent the spreading of germs or diseases
The Shelby County Health Department has launched a hotline number for questions about the novel coronavirus. That number is 901-692-7523. If you have any questions, you can call this number Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
SCHD would like members of the general public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus:
- Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms.
- Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people 60 and up and individuals with underlying chronic health conditions should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.
The CDC also states wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.
