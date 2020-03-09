See what Mid-South schools are doing to prevent coronavirus in classrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee with one here in Memphis. Several school districts and the University of Memphis have released statements, saying they are in contact with their local health departments and are monitoring the spread of the virus. See the statements below.
We will update this story as districts release new information.
Arlington Community Schools -- The district is instituting cleaning protocols to add an extra layer of protection for students during flu season and the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.
DeSoto County Schools -- District officials will continue to follow guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education.
Germantown -- GMSD says some parents reported traveling internationally and potentially being exposed to COVID-19. Those families are self-quarantining but have no symptoms and have not tested positive for COVID-19. Those children attend Dogwood Elementary, Forest Hill Elementary and Houston Middle School. The district enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures in schools and the nursing team is monitoring students and staff.
Shelby County Schools -- An SCS employee at Treadwell Elementary and Middle School is self-quarantined after contact with the confirmed coronavirus patient in Memphis. SCS says they’ve received no guidance from the DCD or Shelby County Health Department to close schools at this time, but the district is enhancing cleaning procedures at schools and on buses.
Tipton County Schools -- Cleaning staff is disinfecting thoroughly every evening to make sure our buildings are as germ free as possible. Visit TCS online for more information.
University of Memphis -- International travel discontinued to level 3 countries (China, Iran, South Korea and Italy). Anyone already overseas and returning to Memphis must self-quarantine before returning to campus. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to exercise judgment with domestic travel and avoid or postpone the trip.
