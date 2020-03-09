Shelby County coronavirus patient remains in ‘good condition’ at Baptist Memorial Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County patient confirmed to have the novel coronavirus is currently in “good condition," according to officials at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
The hospital gave an update Monday afternoon on the patient’s condition, one day after the Shelby County Health Department announced Shelby County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. According to SCHD officials, the patient traveled out of state before contracting the virus. There are four confirmed cases of the virus in Tennessee.
Steve Threlkeld, co-director of Baptist Memphis’ Infection Prevention Program, says procedures and surgeries at the hospital have continued as normal. Patients at Baptist are not at risk of the virus as the COVID-19 patient remains in low-pressure quarantine.
Threlkeld says the low pressure stops the air in the quarantined area from circulating into other areas of the hospital out of an abundance of caution.
Speaking at a separate news conference Monday, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said they’ve identified more than 100 people who came into contact with the patient, and more than 70 people are currently under quarantine in Tennessee and Mississippi.
Although coronavirus has sparked global concern, Threlkeld says the flu remains to be a threat to the public at large.
According to Threlkeld, the flu and coronavirus have similar symptoms. When a patient comes in speculating to have COVID-19, health officials test the patient for the flu and other respiratory viruses. If nothing comes of those tests, health officials will move forward and test for COVID-19.
There are currently no testing labs in Memphis for the virus.
Threlkeld emphasizes that the elderly and individuals with heart and respiratory problems are at higher risk of getting the virus.
The most common precaution the public can take is to wash their hands often and avoid touching their face.
