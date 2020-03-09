St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital cancels work trips, limits visitors to reduce coronavirus risk

“St. Jude is closely monitoring the global COVID-19 outbreak. Our goal is to ensure a safe place for our patients, their families and all employees. Because COVID-19 poses a health risk, we are limiting visitors to only invited guests and are postponing tours until further notice. We have also stopped work travel for the time being. We appreciate our community’s support of St. Jude and everyone’s help in keeping our patients safe.”

