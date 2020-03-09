Superintendent: No plans to close SCS schools following employee’s coronavirus quarantine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As doctors at Baptist Memorial treat a Shelby County resident who tested positive for the coronavirus Shelby County Schools announce one of its employees has been placed on a 14-day quarantine after coming into contact with that patient.
Many parents became very concerned after hearing that news many deciding to check their kids out of school today.
The SCS employee who’s under quarantine works at Treadwell Elementary and Middle School. The district says there’s no risk to students, but many parents told us they thought it would be better to keep their kids at home today.
Several parents of students at Treadwell Elementary and Middle School came to the school Tuesday, to check their kids out early.
“We let her go to school but we didn’t know it was this close," said one parent.
The parents had just learned that an employee at the school had come into contact with Shelby County's first coronavirus patient.
“They shouldn’t have been at school this morning. They shouldn’t have been here this morning," said another parent.
In a press conference with the health department Monday afternoon, Shelby County Schools reiterated that the employee had not shown any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus and say it was out of an abundance of caution that the employee was placed under “cautionary quarantine.”
“The risk is thought to be low. And there is no expected risk to school-aged children at this time,” said Dr. Joris Ray, SCS superintendent.
Citing privacy laws, neither the district nor the health department would provide more details about the quarantined employee -- including whether they had contact with children before being quarantined.
“Regardless of the individual’s role, they pose no risk to the public and no risk to students or faculty at all,” said Alisa Haushalter of the Shelby County Health Department.
SCS says in addition to stepping up its cleaning protocol and ensuring each school is stocked with cleaning supplies, the district is suspending all international field trips it sponsors.
“This is unchartered territory," said Dr. Ray. "But I want to assure you that our team is capable and developing a detailed response plan.”
And though some parents told us they’ll keep their kids home, Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says all students are expected at school Tuesday morning.
“Let me repeat all Shelby County Schools are open for learning and instruction,” said Dr. Ray.
District leaders say they are going to use the upcoming spring break as an opportunity to do thorough cleaning throughout their buildings.
