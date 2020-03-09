4th case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - The fourth case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, a woman in middle Tennessee has become the fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus in the state.
Health officials did not give the exact location of the fourth person with the virus. Other coronavirus patients are in Davidson, Williamson, and Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department would like members of the general public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus:
- Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms.
- Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people 60 and up and individuals with underlying chronic health conditions should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.
The CDC also states wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.
