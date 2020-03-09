Wet & mild pattern for awhile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Lots of clouds today which will give way to showers by this afternoon and widespread rain this evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but there is not a threat for severe weather. Despite all clouds and rain, high temperatures will still climb to the mid-60s. Rain will continue to fall tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s. It will also be breezy all day with south wind gusts up to 20 mph.
THE REST OF TODAY: Rain moving in the afternoon. 70%. High: 65. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, rain. 90%. Low: 59. Winds south 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. 40% Winds northwest 5-10 mph. High: 68.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will linger through tomorrow morning, but we will dry out in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s on Tuesday. Rain will move back in on Wednesday afternoon and stick around through the evening. However, most of the rain will be along and south of I-40 on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a chance for a few showers on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s at then end of the week.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, rain will still be possible over the weekend. However, rain looks spotty and shouldn’t be a washout to the weekend. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
