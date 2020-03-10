Baptist Hospital remains safe space while treating coronavirus patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know more than 70 people are quarantining themselves as of Monday night after having some type of extended contact with the patient who is being cared for at Baptist Memorial.
That list includes an employee who works at Treadwell Elementary and Middle Schools, along with a faculty member at UTHSC.
And late tonight, Southwest Tennessee Community College announced two students studying radiology had contact with that patient while on rotation at the hospital.
“It’s important to point out, we don’t have any problem with local transmission yet to this virus within Memphis,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Co-Director of Infection Control at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Threlkeld said the first patient confirmed to have the COVID-19 infection in Shelby County is in good condition. Threlkeld is on the team treating the patient.
That person is a non-elderly adult who was sent to Baptist Emergency by a primary physician. The patient traveled out of state but not to another country. Threlkeld said the hospital is safe.
“People can be confident there’s no significant risk for anything that’s going on at the building,” he said.
During a news conference Monday, a doctor wore what personnel treating the patient use to be safe. They are covered from head to toe. Threlkeld said the hospital learned a lot from Ebola and the influenza pandemic in 2009.
He said people in waiting rooms or other locations likely should not worry about getting COVID-19 or even the flu if they are at the correct distance.
“Neither of these infections has been shown to transmit in less than about three to six feet, so they don’t spread across the room,” said Threlkeld.
He also said the problem in tracking how many people have COVID-19 comes because the majority of people with the infection will have little to no symptoms -- meaning the virus can be unknowingly transmitted to a vulnerable population like the elderly and people with underlying conditions.
And of course, washing your hands for 20 seconds is a good way to stay safe. And Dr. Threlkeld says soap works much better than hand sanitizer.
