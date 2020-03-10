Best Life: Living with an LVAD

DALLAS, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- They used to be considered temporary life-savers… mechanical ‘helpers’ to keep ailing hearts pumping until a new heart could be transplanted. But today, thousands of people are living with them implanted in their chests without the expectation a new heart will ever arrive.
She had just given birth to her third child when a rare and life-threatening heart problem hit 40-year-old, Kyla Davis. Surgeons rushed her into open-heart surgery, where they implanted a battery-operated pump to keep her alive.
Amarinder S. Bindra, MD, Cardiologist, Baylor Scott & White Health said, “She was going to imminently pass if we hadn’t intervened.”
The pump, called a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD, is daunting at first. But enter Kyla’s family. Her husband, Ryan, changes her dressing and found a belt that keeps her more mobile. And her three kids make sure her batteries are freshly charged every night.
“The controller like has a pump that goes into the heart that shoots out blood, well that’s crazy, I don’t know how they did it,” shared Reece Davis, Kyla’s son.
“They’ve seen that the doctors have done an amazing job of helping save Mommy. They know that Mommy’s a miracle, they know that it’s a blessing that I’m here with them,” explained Kyla.
“She’s probably the best patient we have with the LVAD. She’s taking care of her kids. She’s back to her job. This is just the best possible outcome that we could hope,” smiled Dr. Bindra.
From watching her daughter’s first dance recital to cherishing every day with her entire family, Kyla knows none of this could happen without a little help from her mechanical ‘friend’.
About the only thing Kyla can’t do is swim or take a bath. She can take showers, as long as she puts her heart assist device in a waterproof nylon bag.
Contributors to this news report include: Don Wall, Field Producer; Roque Correa, Editor; and Mark Montgomery, Videographer.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.