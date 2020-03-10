Best Life: You’re late! The ultimate guide to being on time

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- About 15 to 20% of Americans said they’re consistently late to appointments and meetings. With so many distractions and responsibilities, being perpetually late can be a problem for a lot of people.
Here are some ways to help you understand why you’re late and how to fix it.
Are you in a constant battle with the clock? Being perpetually late can affect your work and social life. One mistake latecomers make: they underestimate the amount of time it takes to complete tasks.
Another problem – multitasking. People who don’t like to waste time often want to squeeze in as many tasks as possible, but the result is usually running out of time.
Another problem: if you’re more “Type B,” you might perceive time differently. One study found Type A people tended to estimate a minute had passed after 58 seconds, while Type B people perceived a minute to be 77 seconds.
To break the cycle: make being prompt a priority. Try a time-keeping app to help you schedule your day. You can also use an old-fashioned timer to keep you on track.
Write down how long tasks should take and stick to your limits. Instead of multi-tasking, you might want to try “cluster-tasking.”
That’s doing related tasks at the same time every day, such as checking email and making calls in one block of time. But if you are always late, know this: many business owners believe being on time is actually showing up late and ten minutes early is considered being on time.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Writer and Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor. Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.